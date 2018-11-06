Urdu poetry set to enthrall Sharjah Book Fair crowd

Islamabad: After a gap of almost two decades, the Sharjah International Book Fair 2018 will be hosting one of the most popular Urdu poetry sessions known as ‘Mushairah Zinda Dillan - a Mazahiya Mushaira’ (comic poetry session) on November 9.

Organised by the UAE-based non-profit organisation ‘Bazm-e-Urdu’ that strives to promote Urdu globally, the session will be held under the mentorship of Dr Syed Azhar Ali Zaidi, the first to introduce this kind of sessions in the Middle East.

King of comedy Anwar Maqsood will be the highlight of the programme, besides other celebrated poets like Anwar Masood, Meeruthi, Khalid Masood, Sarfaraz Shahid, Nashtar Amrohvi, Dr Zubair Farooq, Kaleem Samar, Abdul Hakim Naseef, and Anas Faizi, Khaleej Times reported. The Mazahiya Mushaira will be held on Friday, November 9, at Sharjah Expo from 7.30 p.m onwards.