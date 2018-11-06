Tue November 06, 2018
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

Remand of Mujahid Kamran, five others extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended 14-day judicial remand of Punjab University’s former VC Dr Mujahid Kamran and five former registrars, accused of corruption and illegal appointments in the university.

The NAB had arrested Mujahid Kamran and former registrars of Punjab University Dr Aurangzeb Alamgir, Dr Liaqat Ali, Dr Raas Masood and Dr Amin Athar as well as additional registrar Dr Kamran Abid.

The NAB had initiated an inquiry in alleged illegal appointments on the directions of the Lahore High Court (LHC) aftera complaint was moved by Muhammad Rafique Alvi, a former varsity student.

The complaint forwarded to NAB through the LHC judgment dated October 27, 2016, levelled a series of allegations. It said the former VC allegedly in connivance with the above-mentioned registrars from 2013 to 2016 made 550 illegal appointments in the university in Grade 17, 18 and 19.

The appointments were made on contractual basis and were renewed after the expiry of the contract and a majority was regularised later in phases. As per the complainant, Mujahid Kamran used emergency powers for alleged illegal appointments. However, as per the judgment of LHC judge Allah Nawaz, emergency powers are defined as war, natural calamity or in case meeting of syndicate could not take place physically. Furthermore, the complainant elaborated that no above situation was there which could allow the VC to use emergency powers.

It is also alleged that most of illegal appointments were political in nature and the former VC accommodated his own cronies in the process. He also exercised his emergency powers for handing over 305 kanals of Punjab University land to then Punjab government. Moreover, six kanals of the varsity’s Jhelum Campus were handed over to ghee mills illegally, the complainant alleged.

Moreover, Mujahid Kamran is also accused of being responsible for the illegal appointment of his wife Shazia Qureshi as the principal of Punjab University Law College and for awarding scholarships to students through favouritism and nepotism.

