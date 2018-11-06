Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Teachers teaching subjects they are not qualified for

Islamabad: The Islamabad Model College for Boys, G-10/4, has long been facing an acute shortage of science teachers forcing the administration to reduce the number of daily classes from seven to five.

Ironically, many teachers are taking classes of the subjects, which they are not qualified for. According to insiders, the last permanent appointments of teachers were made through the Federal Public Service Commission in 2010.

They told ‘The News’ that the government hadn’t appointed teachers in eight years. The insiders said the administration benefited from the situation and posted relatives as temporary social sciences teachers without following the laid-down procedure but ignored the science teachers’ appointment. They said the educational institution was acutely short of science teachers, including mathematics, chemistry, physics, and biology.

They said the understaffing had not only led to the reduction of the number of science classes from seven to five days but also it had made Urdu, Chemistry and computer science teachers take mathematics classes.

“Earlier, seven classes were conducted for a grade daily but the number has reduced to five due to the serious shortage of teachers,” a teacher said. He claimed that under the circumstances, the principals had accommodated relatives as social science teachers on a contractual or daily wage basis but didn’t hire teachers for science subjects to the misery of students.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China