CITY PULSE: Shared Sacred Places

Michel Boivin with the Udero Lal Research Project is holding a photo exhibition titled ‘Shared Sacred Places in South Asia and Beyond’ on November 7 and November 8 at the Alliance Française de Karachi’s art gallery. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Symbiosis

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Faizan Riedinger and Tabassum Rafique’s art exhibition titled ‘Symbiosis’ from November 7 to November 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

World Diabetes Day

The Alliance Française de Karachi is hosting an interactive session with renowned physician Dr Yusuf Kamal Mirza at 7:30pm on November 14 in connection with World Diabetes Day. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Otto Dix

The Goethe-Institut Pakistan is holding an exhibition featuring etchings and prints from 1920 to 1924 and titled ‘Otto Dix: War and Social Criticism’ from November 21 to December 19 at the VM Art Gallery. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Aalmi Urdu Conference

The Karachi Arts Council is hosting the 11th Aalmi Urdu Conference from November 22 to November 25, giving the people of the city an opportunity to be a part of activities and events designed to celebrate our national language. Call 0300-0802391 for more information.

Fortuitous Collision

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Madiha Hyder’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Fortuitous Collision’ from November 6 to November 15. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Aik Sath Satra’n

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting a 17-person art exhibition titled ‘Aik Sath Satra’n’ from November 14 to November 22. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.

Vagaries of a Non-Objective Mind

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Ujala Khan and Makhdoom Sadiq Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Vagaries of a Non-Objective Mind’ until November 10. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Sindh Theatre Festival

The Sindh Culture Department and the Arts Council are hosting ‘Sindh Theatre Festival 2018’ until November 18 at the Arts Council. Call 0300-0802391 for more information.