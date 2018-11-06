Stocks break eight-session bull-run as China loan mission misfires

Stocks tripped over one percent on Monday, ending the eight-session gain-a-thon, as premier’s China bailout-mission misfired in terms of securing a clear financial assistance commitment from Beijing, driving concerned investors to book profits in a bid to hedge their bets, dealers said.

Topline Securities said the market finally saw a long overdue correction as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to China did not yield any immediate financial package to support the country’s external account, dashing the street expectations.

“Resultantly the rally came to an end today causing investors to resort to profit-taking,” the brokerage said. Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index lost 1.21 percent or 510.12 points to close at 41,413.97 points level, whereas it’s KSE-30 Shares Index also took a hit of 1.31 percent or 264.87 points to finish at 20,005.15 points level.

As many as 366 scrips were active in today’s session, of those 102 moved up, 252 retreated, and 12 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 214.082 billion shares, as compared with 292.381 billion shares in the previous session.

Shumaila Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said investors had been expecting a financial assistance package from China in the short-term. “We expect the market to be mixed in the session ahead,” Badar added.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said sock fell across the board on investors’ concerns over uncertainty in global equities selloff and slump in global crude oil prices. “Uncertainty over outcome of FATF assessment report, terms of IMF bailout package and concerns for risks over Pakistani stocks exclusion from MSCI emerging markets caused the bears to take control,” Mehanti added.

The capital market opened on a negative note and immediately after half an hour of trading received a heavy jolt and the benchmark index at one point saw a slide of more than 800 points touching a low of 41,033 points.

Before the close of the session the market received some support from the financial institutions on the development that International Monetary Fund (IMF) team would be arriving this week to talk about the bailout package.

The government is likely to seek financial assistance of $5 billion to $6 billion to help support balance of payments position from the IMF. The country has already raised the gas and electricity prices, depreciated the currency, and increased the benchmark interest, so it is hoped that the conditions of a loan agreement with the ‘lender of the last resort’ are likely to be comparatively softer.

The highest gainers were Colgate Palmolive, up Rs30.01 to close at Rs2500.00/share, and Jubilee Life Insurance, up Rs25.00 to finish at Rs595.00/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs120.50 to close at Rs2299.50/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, down Rs37.86 to close at Rs1262.14/share.

TRG Pakistan Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 20.817 million shares.

The scrip gained Rs0.46 to close at Rs30.99/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Bank of Punjab, recording a turnover of 12.918 million shares, and losing Rs0.27 to end at Rs13.05/share.