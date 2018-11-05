Nasa wins LPGA Classic

TOKYO: Japanese teenager Nasa Hataoka shot a dazzling five-under 67 to win the Japan Classic by two strokes on Sunday, her second LPGA Tour triumph this season.

Hataoka became the first home player in seven years to win the Japan title, firing seven birdies with two bogeys to finish 14-under par at Seta Golf Club in Shiga. The diminutive 19-year-old, who is just 1.58 metres tall, sank further birdies at the par-four 14th and par-five last hole to seal the victory.

“I was able to play calmly from the 13th hole,” a smiling Hataoka said as she kissed the winner’s trophy.