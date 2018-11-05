Fata to face Pindi in final

PESHAWAR: Javeria scored century as Fata Strikers qualified for the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women T20 Cricket Super League final at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Javeria hit century as Fata piled up 204 in the allotted overs in the first semi-final.

Quetta failed to show any resistance as they were bowled out for just 43.

In the second semi-final, Rawalpindi Hitters defeated Rawalpindi Angles by 51 runs.

Rawalpindi Hitters’ Naila Nazir displayed all round performance by hitting up fifty and grabbing two important wickets.

Batting first, Rawalpindi scored 126 in 20 overs while Rawalpindi Angels were bowled out for 86.