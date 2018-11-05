HBL capture Quaid-i-Azam Cup

ISLAMABAD: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) emerged winners of the Quaid-i-Azam Cup one-day cricket tournament with an easy 62 runners victory over Wapda in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, HBL managed 291-7 with Wapda getting bowled out for 229 in the 45th over. For HBL, Zohaib Khan (68 not out), Rameez Aziz (55) and Umar Akmal (49) made good use of power smashing Wapda bowlers all around.

Zohaib struck eight fours and two sixes during his 57-ball unbeaten knock while Rameez had three fours in his innings.

Umar Akmal gave blazing start to HBL upfront hammering five sixes and two boundaries during his brief 44-ball stay at the wicket. Irshad Iqbal (2-48) was the pick of bowlers for Wapda. Wapda batsmen failed to live up to expectations losing one after another wicket at regular intervals. Salman Butt (56) with the help of six fours and Rafatullah Mohmand (51) were the notable runner getters for Wapda. HBL were served well by Imad Butt (3-49), Khurram Shehzad (2-45) and Salman Ali Agha (2-48).

Sores in brief: HBL 291-7 in 50 overs (Zohaib Khan 68 not out, Rameez Aziz 55, Umar Akmal 49, Imran Farhat 40; Arshad Iqbal 2-48). Wapda 229 all out 44.4 overs (Salman Butt 56, Rafatullah Mohmand 51, Muhammad Akhlaq 30; Ammad Butt 3-49, Khurram Shehzad 2-45, Salman Ali Agha 2-48). Result: HBL won by 62 runs. Man of the Match: Zohaib Khan (HBL) Rs100,000.