Taekwondo athletes exhibit talent

ISLAMABAD: Korean taekwondo athletes showcase their talent and grip on the game with stylish and powerful exhibition as the 13th Korean Ambassador Championship got into action at the Liaquat Gymnasium the other day.

The 22-member Korean taekwondo experts gave a dazzling display of their abilities that stunned the crowd present within the gymnasium.

Kwak Sung-Kyu, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, declared the championship open. The competition got into full flow on Sunday with competition in different categories.

In the ladies category, Iqra (under 15kg), Fiza (under-20kg), Ayesha Saeed (under-25kg), Raheesa (under-30), Sonia (under-35 kg), Aqsa (under-40kg), Munisha (under 45kg) and Maham (under-30kg) turned out winners.

In the men’s category, Mubashir (under-15kg), Musawar (under 20kg), Saqlain (under-25kg), Abdullah (under-30kg), Raffaqat Hussain (under-35kg), Abrar (under-40kg), Amman (under-45kg) and Atif (under-50kg) were declared winners.