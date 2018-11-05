Mon November 05, 2018
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

Kings of chaos

World

REUTERS
November 5, 2018

Iranian marchers protest against US oil sanctions

DUBAI: Iranians chanting "Death to America" rallied on Sunday to mark both the anniversary of the seizure of the US Embassy during the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the imminent reimposition of US sanctions on Iran's key oil sector.

Thousands of students in the government-organised rally in the capital Tehran, broadcast live by state television, burned the Stars and Stripes, an effigy of Uncle Sam and pictures of President Donald Trump outside the leafy downtown compound that once housed the US mission.

Hardline students stormed the embassy on November 4, 1979 soon after the fall of the US-backed Shah, and 52 Americans were held hostage there for 444 days. The two countries have been enemies, on opposite sides of Middle East conflict, ever since.

Iranian state media said millions turned out for rallies in most cities and towns around the country, swearing allegiance to the clerical establishment and its hardline top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The turnout figure could not be independently confirmed by Reuters.

Rallies replete with "Death to America" chants are staged on the embassy takeover anniversary every year. But US-Iranian rancour is especially strong this time round following Trump´s decision in May to withdraw the United States from world powers´ 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

The deal brought about the lifting of most international financial and economic sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran curbing its disputed nuclear activity under UN surveillance.

Among events held on the embassy anniversary was a cartoon exhibit called "Donald Salman" - a reference to the close ties between the US president and King Salman, ruler of Iran's arch-rival for regional predominance, Saudi Arabia. "My cartoons are focused on three themes: the Zionist regime (Israel), Al Salman (Saudi royal family) and America's government" artist Masoud Shojaei Tabatabai told state television in Tehran.

"It´s black humour but the audience can also be brought to reflect on the contradictions in the behaviour of Trump and Al Saud," he said, standing in front of a cartoon showing an old wheelchair-bound figure dressed like a comic-book superhero.

The restoration of US sanctions on Monday targeting Iran's oil sales and banking sectors is part of a wider effort by Trump to force Tehran to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes outright as well as support for proxy forces in conflicts across the Middle East.

The top commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, said at the Tehran rally that Iran would resist and defeat a US "psychological war" and the return of US sanctions, meant to cripple the Islamic Republic's oil exports and financial institutions. "America has launched an economic and psychological war as a last resort. But America's plots and its plans for sanctions will be defeated through continued resistance," said Jafari.

