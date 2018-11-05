US forces patrol Syria’s northeast close to Turkish border

AL-DARBASIYAH, Syria: US forces on Sunday patrolled an area in northeastern Syria bordering Turkey after renewed tensions between Ankara and Syrian Kurds, a spokesman and an AFP reporter said.

Three armoured vehicles carrying soldiers wearing the US flag on their uniform arrived in the Kurdish-held northeastern border town of Al-Darbasiyah, the correspondent said.

Turkey last week raised threats against Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria, shelling their positions and flagging a possible new offensive.

The Kurds spearhead the Syrian Democratic Forces alliance, backed by the US-led coalition, that has been fighting the Islamic State group in Syria.

Coalition spokesman Sean Ryan said Sunday's patrol was the second in a week, after a first one by US forces on Friday.

"The US forces' assurance patrols enable us to maintain safety and security in the region," he said, but are not carried out "on a regular basis".