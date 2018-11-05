Punjab govt transfers supdts of 9 hospitals

LAHORE: The Punjab government has posted transferred Medical Superintendents (MSs) of nine hospital of the province said a notification issued here on Sunday.

According to details MS Services Hospital Lahore Dr. Muhammad Ameer was transferred and posted MS Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Acting MS PIC Dr. Syed Qambar Zia transferred and posted MS Services Hospital Dr Muneer Ahmad Ghouri of Shahdara Hospital transferred and posted MS of Muzang Hospital.

Dr Noor Muhammad was posted as MS Mian Munshi Hospital MS DHQ Jhang Dr. Habib Ahmad transferred and posted MS Children Hospital Faisalabad Dr Nasir Muhammad appointed MS Institute of Urology Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile Tariq Masood Khan Niazi was appointed MS Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital Rawalpindi Dr. Shohaib Khan appointed MS Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) and Dr. Sohail Anjum Butt was appointed MS DHQ Hospital Gujranwala.