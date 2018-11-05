Basharat for early arrest of Maulana Samiul Haq’s killers

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat directed the authorities concerned to gear up the operation to apprehend the killers of Jamiat Ulema Islam chief Maulana Samiul Haq.

He gave these directives while chairing a high level meeting held here on Sunday. On the occasion, the minister was briefed about the investigation procedure and development in the case.

The minister expressed satisfaction, however, asked the police to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring those behind the killing of JUI chief to justice at once.

He condemned the brutal murder of Maulana Samiul Haq adding that the country had been deprived of an important religious leader whose services would always be remembered. He was pro-democracy and always supported dialogue.