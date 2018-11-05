Protest affected vendor given financial assistance

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a young vendor, who was deprived of his bananas by protesters in Sheikhupura, was compensated by the authorities financially.

Protestors had picked up bananas from his donkey-cart. The Video of the incident got viral on the social media.

The Punjab CM, after watching a TV report, directed Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura to trace the poor vendor and pay him the price of his commodity. The DC traced the young vendor not only paid the price of bananas but also gave him financial assistance.