Wooden boxes worth millions of rupees gutted in fire

KARACHI: Wooden boxes worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes when a fire broke out at wood warehouses on Main Super Highway on Sunday.

The fire broke out at around 11am at a wood godown located near Chakra Hotel, Janjal Goth. It quickly engulfed the other godowns where boxes, bamboos and other wooden materials were stored. After receiving reports, fire tenders reached the site and began the fire-fighting operation. Ten fire tenders participated while two more fire tenders from Bahria Town also arrived to help, according to the fire brigade spokesperson.