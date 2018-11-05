A Dozen TLP leaders, protesters booked

KARACHI: Following the agreement between the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the federal government, the police, on the directives of the Centre, have started lodging cases against protesters for their sit-ins and demonstrations in over 30 locations across Karachi. Over a dozen cases were registered until Sunday.

Although no arrest has been made yet, the police say they would pick up the suspects with the help of CCTV camera footage and social media.

The TLP and other religio-political parties had paralysed the metropolis for three consecutive days to protest the acquittal of Asia Bibi in a nine-year-old blasphemy case, but the protests ended after peaceful negotiations between the TLP

leadership and the federal administration late on Friday night.

The cases against the protesters have been registered over their violation of Section 144 (which prohibits pillion riding, rallies, gathering of four persons and carrying or displaying weapons) and closing the city’s thoroughfares and highways.

Sources said that following the directives of the federal government, a high-level meeting was held at the Central Police Office that was presided over by Sindh police chief IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam. They decided registering cases against the protesters who had violated the law.

The cases were registered at different police stations across the city, including Soldier Bazaar, Baloch Colony, Korangi Industrial Area, Garden, Kharadar, Airport, Sachal and Steel Town.

A police official said that in some of the cases, the local TLP leadership was also nominated, adding that the police will make arrests with the help of CCTV camera footage and protest videos that were widely circulated on social media websites.

“We have started our homework,” District East police chief Ghulam Azhar Mahesar told The News.

“We have already registered cases against unidentified persons and now we are trying to ascertain their identities with the help of footage.”

The officer also asked the citizens to approach the police for the registration of cases if any of them have faced any losses because of the protesters.