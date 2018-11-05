Blood camps

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Welfare Hospital and Blood Transfusion Services has arranged three universities to collect blood donations.

A press release said the camps were arranged at the Abasyn University, University of Malakand and Bacha Khan University Charsadda.

The faculty members and students took an active part in the activity and donated blood which is provided by the Frontier Foundation to children suffering from various blood-related diseases.

Dr Amjad Iqbal, medical technician Muhammad Ilyas, Ejaz Alam and public relations officer Nasrullah Khan of the welfare hospital helped arranged the camps at the three seats of higher education.

The faculty members and other staff of the three universities fully cooperated with the Frontier Foundation in holding the camps. Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem thanked the students and the faculty members for the blood donations. ­