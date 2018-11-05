Call to withdraw hike in Edwardes College fees

PESHAWAR: Parents of the students of the Edwardes College have demanded the college management and other relevant authorities to withdraw the recent hike in fees.

A citizen, who wished anonymity for fear of action against his son, said that he had enrolled his son in the college and the college violated its own rules mentioned in the prospectus by hiking the fees for all new and old students.

“The new rules about the hike in fees should only be applied to the newly enrolled students. It is an injustice to subject the old students to the new fee structure,” he added.

Another parent complained that he could neither withdraw his son from the college to affect his studies nor could he afford to pay the semester fee, which has been increased by more than 10,000 rupees.

The parents demanded the Education Department and chief minister to intervene in the matter and help the parents.