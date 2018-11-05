Mon November 05, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
November 5, 2018

Appeal for help

PESHAWAR: A poor man from Nowshera district has appealed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and well-off people to help him in the treatment of his fractured leg as the doctors at the government hospitals have refused to conduct the surgery.

Fazal Ghani, 55, a resident of Kheshgi Payan village in Nowshera district, told The News that he was serving as a watchman at a private school but he lost his job when one of his legs was fractured.

Fazal Ghani said he got his leg fractured when he fell into the well of his house some four weeks back.

“I was rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar and was admitted to the Emergency Ward but when I was shifted to operation theatre for surgery, the doctors could not conduct the surgery as they said that the bones of my leg were broken multiple times to be operated,” he said.

The poor man was then admitted to the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex Nowshera but the doctors told his family that the operation was not possible at the government hospital and he should be treated in a private hospital.

Fazal Ghani said he was the lone breadwinner for his family and he could not afford the expenses for surgery and costly medicines at a private clinic. “I request the well-off people and philanthropists to either pay the charges of my treatment at any private clinic or provide me financial assistance for it,” he said.

The man said he wanted to get well soon so that he could earn the livelihood for his family.

Man killed in DI Khan accident: A labourer, Asmatullah, died and 11 others sustained injuries when a tractor-trolley overturned while saving a motorcyclist here on Saturday.

The accident took place near Chehkan Adda in the limits of Saddar Police Station.

The overloaded tractor-trolley lost its balance, in a bid to save a motorcycle with two riders, and overturned.

One labourer identified as Asmatullah died on the spot while 11 labourers sitting on top of the tractor-trolley sustained injuries.

