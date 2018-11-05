JUI-F activists protest acquittal of Aasia Bibi

MINGORA: The activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Sunday staged a protest against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi by the Supreme Court.

The protesters walked through various areas and gathered at the Bazaar Chowk in Barikot where they staged a demonstration.

Addressing the protesters, former member provincial assembly Maulana Nizamuddin, Nawab Bacha and Syed Ali Shah said that the SC judges had hurt the Muslim sensibilities by releasing the Aasia Bibi.

They asked the SC to revoke its decision and hang Aasia Bibi, adding the protest would continue till the fulfillment of their demand.