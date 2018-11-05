Husband kills wife

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: A man allegedly killed his wife in the limits of Hoti Police Station, police said on Sunday.
Police officials said Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Babu Mohallah, told police that his son Shahyan allegedly started firing and killed his wife over a domestic issue. The accused escaped from the spot after committing a crime.
MARDAN: A man allegedly killed his wife in the limits of Hoti Police Station, police said on Sunday.
Police officials said Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Babu Mohallah, told police that his son Shahyan allegedly started firing and killed his wife over a domestic issue. The accused escaped from the spot after committing a crime.
Comments