Govt asked to fix new transport fares

KARAK: The traders here on Sunday asked the district administration to fix new transport fares after the recent surge in the prices of CNG.

They complained the transporters had unilaterally increased the fares of local and inter-districts routes.

The demand came at a joint meeting of Khattak Ittehad and Anjuman-i-Tajiran Karak city.

Khattak Ittehad President Khursheed Sultan Khattak Advocate chaired the meeting.

The participants of the meeting expressed concern over the unprecedented increase in prices of CNG and deplored that the transporters had increased the fares unilaterally.

They said the transporters had increased the fares without consulting the district administration.

The traders asked the relevant authorities to call a meeting of the transporters and fix new fares of local and inter-districts routes.

They resolved not to accept the unilateral increase in the fares and staging the protest against it. The traders set one-week deadline to fix the fares or else they would take to the streets.