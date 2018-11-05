Mon November 05, 2018
Must Read
I
INP
November 5, 2018

Peaceful Afghanistan in Pakistan’s interest: Ghani

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that peaceful Afghanistan is in best interest of region especially Pakistan (First door neighbour) and one needs to realize the fact.

In interaction with media in Kabul on Sunday Ashraf Ghani said that Afghanistan was desirous of peace with Pakistan and good working relations based on mutual interests.

He said that any third party can t be given right for playing role of arbiter for peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Afghanistan desires good working relations with Pakistan based on mutual interest he added.

Commenting over talks with Taliban the Afghan President said that Taliban Group was ready for inter Afghan peace dialogues to be hosted by Russian government.

Ghani urged Taliban to lay down arms establish contacts with foreigners and returned to normalcy. It s worth mentioning here that talks between Afghan government and Afghan Taliban s Doha Office group are going to be held on November 09 2018 in Russian.

According to Russian Foreign Office Pakistan China India United States Iran and five states of the Soviet Union have also been invited to participate in Afghan government and Taliban dialogues.

