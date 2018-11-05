Youth killed over petty bet money

GUJRANWALA: A youth was killed for winning the petty bet money at Tatlewali on Sunday.

Reportedly, Sajid and Kashif made a bet of Rs20 while playing cricket. After winning the match, Kashif demanded Rs20.

Both of them quarreled over the issue and Sajid hit the cricket bat into Kashif’s head.

Kashif fell unconscious and was rushed to DHQ hospital where he died. Police have registered a case and started investigation.