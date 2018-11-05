Medical board declares Shahbaz fit

ISLAMABAD: A medical board has removed all doubts about PML-N leader and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s health by declaring him fit after examination.

Now, he doesn’t need hospitalisation. Shahbaz, who is a cancer patient and is being probed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged misuse of power and corruption, had complained that he didn’t get a proper treatment in custody.