Medical board declares Shahbaz fit

ISLAMABAD: A medical board has removed all doubts about PML-N leader and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s health by declaring him fit after examination.
Now, he doesn’t need hospitalisation. Shahbaz, who is a cancer patient and is being probed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged misuse of power and corruption, had complained that he didn’t get a proper treatment in custody.
