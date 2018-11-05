Khadim Rizvi’s Twitter handle suspended

ISLAMABAD: The Twitter handle of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi was suspended on late Sunday. The page shows “account suspended” when the handle is accessed.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry, during a talk at an event, had said that Twitter had refused the government’s request to take down Rizvi’s account.

The account has been tweeting since four days while the social media site has refused to take it down, he said.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari tweeted the same when questioned as to why the government isn’t writing to social media sites, including Facebook, to suspend the accounts.

The TLP, led by Rizvi, led a three-day protest against the Supreme Court verdict in the Aasia Bibi blasphemy case, during which agitators harassed common citizens and damaged property. The TLP chief is among 500 others booked for disruption of peace and blocking roads in Lahore. Others have also been booked for property damage and unrest across the country.