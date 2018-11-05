Mon November 05, 2018
Top Story

AY
Asim Yasin
November 5, 2018

PPP asks Fawad to pay attention to federation

ISLAMABAD: Sindh minister and senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party Saeed Ghani Sunday asked Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry that he should know that the Constitution of Pakistan granted provincial autonomy to the province.

“Fawad Chaudhry should avoid acting as “Fasad Chaudhry. The PPP is still following its ideological stance, while Fawad Chaudhry is used to changing political parties and is now talking about the PPP’s ideology,” he said in response to Fawad Chaudhry’s press talk in which he hit the PPP.

Ghani said Islamabad was held hostage for three days and asked where was Fawad Chaudhry at that time.

“The government of Imran Khan Niazi surrendered before those who abused the judiciary and army,” he said.

He said the PPP had formed its governments with the people’s mandate unlike the way the federal and other provincial governments were formed. “The PTI was given a fake mandate in Karachi,” he said.

