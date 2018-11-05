Asif Jalali among 2,500 booked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Cases have been registered against 2,500 activists, including nine nominated, of different religious parties for violation of Section 144 and blocking roads during protest against acquittal of Aasia Bibi.
Reportedly, cases have been registered with different police stations. The accused included Tehrik Labbaik chairman Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali, Qazi Kifayatullah of JUI, Mazhar Iqbal of Jamaat-e-Islami, Furqan Aziz Butt of JI, Mushtaq Cheema of Jamaat Ahle Hadith and Babar Rizwan of JUI. Raids for their arrest will be conducted soon.
