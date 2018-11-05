Hand-grenade recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARGARH: Police have seized a hand grenade from Inayat Minor Canal here on Sunday. On getting information, Sarwar Shaheed police along with the civil defence staff rushed to the Inayat Minor and cordoned off the area. The civil defence staff took the hand grenade into custody and defused it. Police are investigating the matter.
