Mon November 05, 2018
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2018

253 outlaws arrested in October

JHANG: Police claimed to have arrested 253 outlaws, including proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various areas of the district while heroin, charas, liquor, grabbed property and weapons were recovered from their possession. During a media briefing here on Sunday, District Police Officer (DPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar said that in October, 164 POs, 59 court absconders and 30 other criminals were arrested while 21.9-kg charas, 1.10-kg opium, 2.4-kg heroin, 53 bottles of liquor, 28 pistols, 12 guns, six rifles, 95 carbines, one Kalashnikov and 219 cartridges were recovered. The DPO said that the nabbed accused also confessed their involvement in drug peddling activities and 14 cases have been registered against them. He said that during the month, eight cases for violation of Loudspeaker Act, 23 cases against the owners of petrol pumps and other institutions for not adopting security and fire safety measures were registered. He said that eight cases also registered against those who were found involved selling petrol without the official permits. Dawar said that an inter-district gang was also nabbed and Rs897,900 worth looted property was also retrieved from them. He said that all Station House Officers and DSPs had been directed to continue crackdown against the drug peddlers while their performance in this regard would be reviewed regularly.

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

