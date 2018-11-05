253 outlaws arrested in October

JHANG: Police claimed to have arrested 253 outlaws, including proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various areas of the district while heroin, charas, liquor, grabbed property and weapons were recovered from their possession. During a media briefing here on Sunday, District Police Officer (DPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar said that in October, 164 POs, 59 court absconders and 30 other criminals were arrested while 21.9-kg charas, 1.10-kg opium, 2.4-kg heroin, 53 bottles of liquor, 28 pistols, 12 guns, six rifles, 95 carbines, one Kalashnikov and 219 cartridges were recovered. The DPO said that the nabbed accused also confessed their involvement in drug peddling activities and 14 cases have been registered against them. He said that during the month, eight cases for violation of Loudspeaker Act, 23 cases against the owners of petrol pumps and other institutions for not adopting security and fire safety measures were registered. He said that eight cases also registered against those who were found involved selling petrol without the official permits. Dawar said that an inter-district gang was also nabbed and Rs897,900 worth looted property was also retrieved from them. He said that all Station House Officers and DSPs had been directed to continue crackdown against the drug peddlers while their performance in this regard would be reviewed regularly.