Three die in Pakpattan accidents

PAKPATTAN: Three people were killed while as many sustained injuries in five road accidents here on Sunday.

In the first incident, a tractor collided with a bike of Zahid Ali of Mohallah Basharat near Small Canal. As a result, Zahid died on the spot.

In another incident, a motorcycle rickshaw overturned near Bridge Rakh. As a result, Hafiz Bashir Ahmad of Chak 6-SP died on the spot. A bus hit the bike of Ali Umar, leaving him injured on the spot.

A car hit and injured Rana Fahad near Chak 67-EB. A speeding y truck hit the bike of an unidentified man on Depalpur Road. As a result, he was killed on the spot while his wife and another person were seriously injured.

ANTI-POLIO DRIVE: Health CEO Rana Imtiaz Ahmad has said that the Health Department administered polio drops to 345,856 children and anti-measles injections to 348,165 kids in the district during 2018.

He told this while giving briefing to DC Ahmad Kamal here on Sunday. The CEO said that anti-dengue drive was continued and 187 teams were being working on this project. He informed that OPD 218,657 patients were checked in the OPD of the DHQ Hospital and 193,965 patients were attended at emergency of the hospital from Jan 2018 till now. He told that 77 posts of MOs and WMOs while 40 posts of nurses were vacant in the district.

Killed over enmity: A man was murdered over an enmity here. Naveed was on way when his rivals attacked and killed him with the help of axes. Police have started investigation.