CM inaugurates Head Marala hydropower project today

SIALKOT: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the newly-established Head Marala Hydro Power Project near Head Marala, Sialkot on Monday (today).

According to senior officials of the Sialkot irrigation department, the hydro power project had been established at Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) near Head Marala Barrage with a total cost of Rs3.98 billion under the supervision of Chinese engineers. It has the total capacity of producing 7.64MW electricity with four turbines of 1.9 megawatts capacity each, which were made functional after their successful tests, the officials added. This plant was linked with the national grid which will annually generate 50.3 million units electricity.

land revenue centres: The Punjab government has approved a plan to establish 26 land revenue record centres in Gujranwala division.

According to senior government officials, the land revenue record centres would be established at Qanoongoyi level and the revenue department officials have started to identify suitable places for the new centres. The officials added that two new land revenue record centres would be established in Sadr Gujranwala, one each in Kamonke, Wazirabad and Nowshera Virkan tehsils. Four each land revenue record centres would be established in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat and Hafizabad districts for providing quick services to the people regarding transfer of their lands' record and issuance of the 'Fard' of their lands.