42 deported from Greece, Turkey arrested

SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested 42 Pakistanis, deported from Greece and Turkey,

upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport on Sunday. According to senior Federal Investigation Agency officials, the FIA sent the accused behind the bars after registering cases against them. Further investigation was under way.

‘PTI’s re-organisation at all levels to begin soon’: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) central Punjab president Umer Dar Sunday said that reorganisation of party at union council, tehsil, district and division levels in the province would soon be started.

Addressing the party workers at his residence, Jinnah House, here on Sunday, he said that the aim of party’s reorganisation was to strengthen deep roots of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf among the masses.

Dar said that the government was actively working for early restoration and revival of all national institutions by strengthening them.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf central Punjab president Umer Dar said that the past governments had weakened and politicised almost all national institutions for their personal gains.