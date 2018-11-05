Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media
Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

National

A
APP
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Rs209m earmarked for 21 sports schemes’

MULTAN: The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 209 million for 21 ongoing sports schemes across the Multan division in the current budget of 2018-19.

Giving details, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum said that funds had been allocated for ongoing schemes and work was in progress on them. He said the schemes had initiated in 2017 and would be completed by 2019. The Project Management Unit (PMU) and the Building Department were completing the above said uplift sports schemes, he told. The sports schemes included construction of Karri Jamandan Sports Stadium, district cricket ground, Dunyapur ground, Kahror Pakka ground, Lodhran, Kabirwala ground, Khanewal, Mianchannu ground, Burewala ground, Vehari, Chak No 45/W/B Vehari, Daulatabad Vehari, Khursheed Anwar stadium, Mailsi stadium, 225/EB Burewala, construction of sports complex Abdul Hakim, Municipal stadium Mianchannu and gymnasium Mianchannu, he added. He said that the work on four schemes had been completed.

Farmers advised for better care of crops during smog: Punjab agriculture department has advised the farmers to take special care of crops, orchards and vegetable fields during smog. During smog, dust particles affect growth of crops as the dust make layer at leaves. The leaves are of vital importance because they helped in preparing food of plants by photosynthesis.

Agriculture information assistant director Naveed Asmat urged the peasants to ensure spray of water on crops, orchard and vegetable leaves once a week. About cotton picking, he advised the farmers to pick cotton in absence of moisture. When the cotton leaves are dried, the picking should be managed. Similarly, the wet cotton should not be stored in godowns rather be placed in dry and shiny places.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Photos & Videos

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?