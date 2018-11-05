‘Rs209m earmarked for 21 sports schemes’

MULTAN: The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 209 million for 21 ongoing sports schemes across the Multan division in the current budget of 2018-19.

Giving details, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum said that funds had been allocated for ongoing schemes and work was in progress on them. He said the schemes had initiated in 2017 and would be completed by 2019. The Project Management Unit (PMU) and the Building Department were completing the above said uplift sports schemes, he told. The sports schemes included construction of Karri Jamandan Sports Stadium, district cricket ground, Dunyapur ground, Kahror Pakka ground, Lodhran, Kabirwala ground, Khanewal, Mianchannu ground, Burewala ground, Vehari, Chak No 45/W/B Vehari, Daulatabad Vehari, Khursheed Anwar stadium, Mailsi stadium, 225/EB Burewala, construction of sports complex Abdul Hakim, Municipal stadium Mianchannu and gymnasium Mianchannu, he added. He said that the work on four schemes had been completed.

Farmers advised for better care of crops during smog: Punjab agriculture department has advised the farmers to take special care of crops, orchards and vegetable fields during smog. During smog, dust particles affect growth of crops as the dust make layer at leaves. The leaves are of vital importance because they helped in preparing food of plants by photosynthesis.

Agriculture information assistant director Naveed Asmat urged the peasants to ensure spray of water on crops, orchard and vegetable leaves once a week. About cotton picking, he advised the farmers to pick cotton in absence of moisture. When the cotton leaves are dried, the picking should be managed. Similarly, the wet cotton should not be stored in godowns rather be placed in dry and shiny places.