Bees sting child to death

FAISALABAD: A child was killed after being bitten by the bees in Tandlianwala police precincts on Sunday.

Police said seven-year-old Mubeen of Chak 421/GB went to the school ground when bees attacked him. He was shifted to a local hospital in precarious condition from where he was referred to DHQ hospital where he died.

20 gamblers held: The police have arrested 20 persons on gambling charges from different parts of the district.

Police spokesman said here Sunday that they have arrested 12 accused include Hanif from Mohallah Usman Ghani, Safdar from Sunehri Chowk while Kamran and Mazhar from Matropol Chowk and Afghanabad respectively. The police also recovered bet money, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Matric supple result on 12th: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce the result of Matriculation Supplementary Examinations 2018 on November 12. According to BISE spokesman, a ceremony would be held at BISE Auditorium at 10am to announce Matric supplementary result.