Youth killed for Rs20 bet money

GUJRANWALA: A youth was killed for winning the petty bet money at Tatlewali on Sunday.

Reportedly, Sajid and Kashif made a bet of Rs20 while playing cricket. After winning the match, Kashif demanded Rs20.

Both of them quarreled over the issue and Sajid hit the cricket bat into Kashif’s head. Kashif fell unconscious and was rushed to DHQ hospital where he died. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Brick kilns’ closure ordered to control smog: The district administration has issued orders to close all brick kilns in the district to control smog. The environment department spokesman said that all brick kilns’ owners had

been directed to close their brick kilns otherwise cases will be registered against them. On the other hand, the owners have increased the rates of bricks up to Rs14,000 per thousand bricks which caused difficulties for the citizens.

Citizens demanded the district administration to take necessary steps for availability of bricks on controlled rates.

GANG BUSTED: CIA police Sunday nabbed two members of a dacoit gang.

DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar said that Shahdu dacoit gang was involved in a dozen of dacoity and theft incidents. He said the police team had arrested Shahid and Niaz and recovered Rs0.1 million cash, illegal arm and stolen motorcycle from them.

Senate chairman condoles death of ECP secretary’s brother: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday arrived here and condoled with Election Commission of Pakistan Secretary Babar Fateh Yaqoob over the death of his brother.

He visited the house of the Election Commission of Pakistan secretary at Jai Singh village, Noshera Virkan tehsil, and offered Fateha for Musadiq Yaqoob. Khalid Fateh Yaqoob, Dr Amir Ali Hussain, Tassadaq Masood Khan and other family members were also present.