Mon November 05, 2018
National

ZK
Zubair Kasuri
November 5, 2018

Use of mobile internet increasing in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The subscriber base of cellular operators recorded an impressive growth as it added 3.4 million data customers in the first quarter of financial year 2018-19 mainly due to the surge in the demand of mobile internet.

Out of these total subscribers, cellular phone companies increased their number of users for mobile internet by 3.4 million in the first quarter of the financial year 2018-19 because of the growing demand of data among the users throughout the country. On the other hand, 1.42 million subscribers were added by cellular operators as GSM users.

The growth of cellular phone users availing mobile internet service was seen due to the migration of customers from using voice and tax services to data services. New users, who mostly belong to a younger age group and live in urban areas, are increasingly making use of mobile internet for social media and video-broadcasting sites.

According to an analyst, a large section of customers are subscribing to the operators providing uninterrupted and fast service of mobile internet service.

Overall, there are 59.4 million broadband internet subscribers in the country in addition to 151 million cellular users by the end of September. The teledensity for cellular mobile increased to 73.24 compared to 72.97 percent in August 2018, according to the PTA.

