20 arrested in Swat search

MINGORA: The police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 20 suspected persons, including a proclaimed offender (PO), during search operation against the outlaws in various areas of the district, official sources said. They said that Station House Officer Ayaz Khan along with a heavy contingent of police conducted a search operation at Rahimabad and other areas and apprehended 20 suspected persons including one proclaimed offender and a drug-trafficker. The PO identified as Amjad had killed his mother and sister some eight years back, and was on the run since then. The police detained notorious drug-pusher identified as Saddam Hussain, a dweller of Bahrain, and recovered 285 grams of hashish from his possession.
