Private schools spoiling students’ future

ISLAMABAD: A large number of private schools, majority of them low-cost, is fully cashing in the haplessness of middle and lower middle classes and they are being run by untrained and unqualified teachers spoiling students future with impunity.

The mushroom growth of these institutions at every nook and cranny of the country is a testimony to the fact that the business is highly paying with no moral and professional obligation to adhere to, even bare minimum training and qualification. But the most attractive offer is curriculum, being acclaimed to be prepared in accordance with the international standards of Oxford and Cambridge.

“I am a Punjab University graduate and a government employee and my son was studying in a local private school. In an annual parents-teachers’ meeting it was utmost shocking for me to know that the class teacher was simply a matriculate without having any training or experience of teaching. I withdrew my son and enrolled him in nearby public school as a last affordable option,” said Muntazir Abbas, a resident of Khanna Town. "Now I give him myself a couple of hours at home," he added.

“What else could be more deplorable that a matriculate jobless is running a private high school as a Principal in the vicinity of Ashraf Town where over 300 children are being imparted education in a rented building,” expressing dismay a resident of the area Tariq Malik said.

Despite the tall claims of school owners of carrying high standards of education it was still parents’ pain to arrange a tutor for their children if they could not themselves spare time, these were unanimous views by Erum Shaheen, Sikander Hussain and Naila Shah, residents of Rawalpindi.

President of Private Schools Network, when contacted said a plan of regulating all private schools and to bring them under some certain obligation was in the offing and public concern in this regard would be addressed and resolved soon.

"There was no lacuna in the laws to take action against any school violating set standards and authorities must take their course," he added.

Caretaker Chairman, Private Institutional Education Regulatory Authority (PIERA) Imtiaz Ali admitting prevailing worst situation said the body was not able to cope it due to some legal and administrative hitches and limitations.

He further said that every private school charging high fee will be forced to rationalize its fee structure and strict action would be taken against violators.

Imtiaz Ali however, said the role of low fee structure schools was imperative as they were affordable options for the middle and lower middle classes and playing their part in improving country’s literacy rate. He also pledged to monitor teachers’ skills and introduce a programme to enhance their proficiency in this noble occupation.

Najeeba Arif, a renowned author/educationist, said it was state’s responsibility to ensure affordable quality education to every citizen which was unfortunately not available and in current circumstance private institutions’ role was more important. She however, stressed to provide teachers training and said deputation of qualified professionals be enforced by the quarters concerned to nurture future generations.