Video of Dolphin cop shooting man goes viral

LAHORE: The video of shooting dead of a mentally-challenged knife-wielding young man by the Dolphin Squad in Sabzazar area of the city has gone viral on the social media. The Nawankot police have registered a case against the deceased, who had been charged with attempted murder of a policeman. However, the police did not mention the death of the man, Umair, at the hands of the Dolphin Squad in the FIR. An official of the Dolphin Squad, Mubashar, had opened fire “in self-defence” on a mentally-challenged man, killing him on-the-spot. On the other hand, Ijaz, the father of deceased Umair, has submitted an application for registration of a murder case against the Dolphin Squad personnel, but no action has been taken on it. SP Iqbal Town police said initial investigations were under way, video clips were being viewed, and an FIR would be filed after post-mortem of the deceased.