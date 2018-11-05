Maulana Hamid becomes JUI-S acting chief

PESHAWAR: Maulana Hamidul Haq, son of assassinated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq was named as acting chief of the party on Sunday.

Maulana Samiul Haq, an influential religious scholar and former senator, was stabbed to death at his residence in Rawalpindi on Friday last.

His son had said that the JUI-S chief’s driver-cum-guard went out for 15 minutes and returned to find him dead.

“I have become an orphan,” Hamidul Haq said after being announced as the party’s acting chief. Current party positions of all the members will remain the same. He said, “Maulana Samiul Haq’s killers should be arrested immediately.