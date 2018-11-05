Mon November 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2018

HRCP calls for checking violence by mobs

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has demanded the government take an unequivocal and consistent stand against groups and individuals that have no qualms about employing violent, extra constitutional means to have their way.

In a statement here Sunday, the HRCP observed: “It is a travesty that injustice should have followed so closely on the heels of justice – in the case, a verdict issued by the highest court in the land. Aasia Bibi has been thrust from acquittal to uncertainty, fear for her life and fear for the lives of her family.

What was hailed as a landmark judgment and a human rights victory unraveled into a situation in which there was no distinction between the peaceful right to dissent and the thuggery of mob who claimed a ‘moral right’ to wreak public havoc, to attack citizens and law enforcement personnel, to wantonly destroy property and to incite hatred against religious minorities.”

“HRCP is seriously concerned at how quickly the government capitulated to the demands of extremist-led mobs, despite its earlier vow to preserve the writ of the state. The TLP called openly for murder and mutiny, made a mockery of the rule of law and fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution, and appears to have assumed all the while that its methods were legitimate means of dissent. This cuts to the heart of the democratic process– a process in which the TLP and other religious-political parties took part and are therefore obligated to respect. The government should take an unequivocal and consistent stand against groups and individuals that have no qualms about employing violent, extra constitutional means to have their way,” the statement added.

