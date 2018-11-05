Bahrain Opp chief gets life term

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Bahrain’s appeals court sentenced the head of the country's opposition leader to jail for life Sunday over charges of spying, a judicial source said. Sheikh Ali Salman, who headed the Al-Wefaq movement, had been acquitted by the high criminal court in June, a verdict the public prosecution appealed.
DUBAI: Bahrain’s appeals court sentenced the head of the country's opposition leader to jail for life Sunday over charges of spying, a judicial source said. Sheikh Ali Salman, who headed the Al-Wefaq movement, had been acquitted by the high criminal court in June, a verdict the public prosecution appealed.
Comments