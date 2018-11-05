Aun stars as Rizvis annex Potohar Polo

LAHORE: Aun Rizvi hat-trick helped Rizvis beat Asean 5-4 in the Potohar Cup 2018 final to clean-sweep the Islamabad polo season with their sixth title in row.

According to information available here Aun was hero of the final, as he hammered an impressive hat-trick while his was ably assisted by his younger brother Turab Rizvi and English player Edward, who contributed with one goal each. From the losing side, Raja Taimor Nadeem also hammered a hat-trick and Haider hit one but their efforts proved futile for their team.

Rizvis dominated the final from the word go, as they thwarted three tremendous goals to take 3-0 lead in the first chukker.The second chukker saw better defensive approach by Asean but later in the dying moments of the chukker, Rizvis got the opportunity to add one more in their tally and stretched their lead to 4-0.

The third chukker was evenly poised as both the sides succeeded in scoring goal each to make it 5-1. The fourth and last chukker saw bouncing back in great style and smashing in three outstanding goals to reduce the deficit to 5-4. They kept on attacking Rizvis goal but couldnít succeed in scoring an equalizer and when the final hooter was blown, Rizvis were having 5-4 lead, thus were declared winners of the final. Islamabad Polo Club Convener Riaz Khan graced the final as chief guest and distributed trophies and souvenirs among the winners.

Six teams including, Rizvis, Asean, President Bodyguard, Kalabagh, Dominators and Shahtaj 4 Horsemen, participated in the Potohar Cup 2018. Excellent display of quality polo was witnessed during the entire Islamabad polo season but worth mentioning here is the brilliance of young and sensational Rizvi brothers ñ Aun Rizvi and Turab Rizvi ñ who stole the show in all the six tournaments they have played so far, and won the all to clean-sweep the Islamabad season.