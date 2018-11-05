Mon November 05, 2018
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

Sports

REUTERS
November 5, 2018

Hataoka wins LPGA’s Japan Classic

TOKYO: Teenager Nasa Hataoka picked up two birdies over her last five holes to become the first local winner of the LPGA’s Japan Classic for seven years on Sunday.

The 19-year-old’s final round five-under-par 67 proved enough for a two-stroke victory over a group of three players including compatriot and twice former winner Momoko Ueda. Ueda, the 2007 and 2011 champion, finished on 12-under 204 for the tournament along with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and another Japanese player in Saki Nagamine after all three shot 68s. Australia’s Minjee Lee, who started the final round with a three-shot lead after an eight-under 64 on Saturday, endured a nightmare of a day at the Seta Golf Club.

The world number five shot three bogeys and two double bogeys on her front nine and finished with a 78 for share of 15th. Hataoka took full advantage to claim her second title in her second season on the tour after an earlier win at the Arkansas Championship, mixing seven birdies with a couple of bogeys to claim the victory.

China’s Shanshan Feng, champion for the last two years, finished with a share of 30th after an even par 72 left her 10 shots behind Hataoka.

