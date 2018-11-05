Golden Apple, Abdullah Princess excel in Lahore races

LAHORE: Golden Apple and Abdullah Princess were the only favourite ponies to win their races during the day in an otherwise a day of upsets seen at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Abdulah Princess was competing in the fifth race and it won with clear distance while the main race of the day which was seventh and the other races had surprise wins with the second favourites winning in two races. Golden Apple was favourite of the opening race and it glittered ahead of Dance of Life and Bright Life that secured second and third positions. An upset staged by Chan Punjabi and even the second place too was an upset by Turab Prince while one of the favourites King Queen became third when everyone was expecting it to be second.

In the third race the second best pony Miss Ravi Road jumped to the winner’s place. The second place too was a surprise stride from Dimple and so was the third place winner Big Lady. Here Chota Sain, Miss Ravi Road and Al Ilan were pre-race favourites.

The fourth race had a Big Foot winning the race. Golden Pound was second while Uzair Princess was the only favourite equine to have come in the top three while Sweet Merical which was favourite was fourth.

Abdullah Princess was favourite and the winner. But the second and third positions were unexpected winners in Moon Soon and Neeli The Great. Blue Max surprised everyone by winning the sixth race. Second surprise came from Raksh e Qamar.

However, Piyar Sayeen finished third whe it was expected to be second. In the last and main race of the day, the second best Gondal Prince was the surprise winner and so was California which was second while Mighty Satiana became second.