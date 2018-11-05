Korean Ambassador Taekwondo gets under way

ISLAMABAD: Korean taekwondo athletes showcase their talent and grip on the game with stylish and powerful exhibition as the 13th Korean Ambassador Championship got into action at the Liaquat Gymnasium the other day.

A 22-member Korean taekwondo experts gave a dazzling display of their abilities that stunned the crowd present within the gymnasium.Kwak Sung-Kyu, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea declared the championship open. The competition got into full flow Sunday with competition in different categories.

In ladies category Iqra (under 15kg), Fiza (under-20kg), Ayesha Saeed (under-25kg), Raheesa (under-30), Sonia (under-35 kg), Aqsa (under-40kg), Munisha (under 45kg) and Maham (under-30kg) turned out winners.

In male category, Mubashir (under-15kg), Musawar (under 20kg), Saqlain (under-25kg), Abdullah (under-30kg), Raffaqat Hussain (under-35kg), Abrar (under-40kg), Amman (under-45kg) and Atif (under-50kg) were declared winners.