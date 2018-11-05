Spain’s cyclist Valverde wins Saitama Criterium

TOKYO: Veteran Spaniard cyclist Alejandro Valverde clinched the Tour de France’s Saitama Criterium on Sunday, beating Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas.

Newly-crowned world champion Valverde claimed victory, pipping Thomas and Japanese rider Yukiya Arashiro who outpaced other rivals later in the race, held just north of Tokyo. “It was a wonderful race,” the 38-year-old Movistar rider told local TV Tokyo, speaking in Spanish.

“I’m happy I was able to participate in this race,” he said after finishing the 19-lap race over a three-kilometre course.Thomas, the 32-year-old Welshman who fulfilled his childhood dream by winning the Tour de France in July, came in second.

The Sky rider is the third Briton to win the Tour de France after Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins. Valverde and Thomas were “very fast,” said Japan’s Arashiro, who finished third.