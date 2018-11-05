Easy victory for PCCA in PPFL

LAHORE: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority had an easy 2-0 victory obver Afghan FC Chaman in the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at the Punjab Stadium on Sunday.

Karachi Electric and Muslim FC Chaman match ended in a goalless draw.In an interesting battle PCAA kept pushing for the lead and made some good moves but Afghan FC defenders were steadfast enough to tackle them.

First half went goalless but in the second PCAA had better plans and attacked from both wings. Faisal scored in the 51th minute. Afghan FC defenders could not handle the pressure and conceded another goal in the 74th minute. This time Muhammad Naeem netted the ball to double the lead.

Muslin FC fought well against the strong Karachi Electric side, some excellent moves were tackled well by defenders.I n the second half both team struggled for the decider but good opportunities were missed.