Classy Sydney move top of A-league table

SYDNEY: A classy Sydney FC moved top of the table with a rout of Melbourne City in weekend A-League action that saw Usain Bolt’s former club slump to a 3-0 defeat.

Two goals from ex-Bolton Wanderers striker Adam Le Fondre helped Sydney to a decisive 3-0 away win, ringing alarm bells for the Melbourne club. The victory put them top of the table with seven points from three games, alongside Perth Glory who overcame a nervy finish to earn a tough 2-1 win over Brisbane Roar.

Just days after sprint king Bolt parted ways with the Central Coast Mariners when contract negotiations broke down, the club leaked three goals at home as they slumped to Adelaide United.